JB Hi-Fi Sales Sees Popular Games With Huge Discounts

JB Hi-Fi, one of Australia’s biggest and most successful electronics retailer, has launched a gaming sale – starting today.

There’s a wide range of games, consoles and accessories on sale, ranging from Xbox One to PlayStation and New Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Accessories

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download code, for $379.

PlayStation 1TB Console including Death Stranding, for $479.

New Nintendo Switch, for $449

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, for $89

Xbox One Wireless Controller, for $79

PS4 DualShock Controllers, for $79

Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset (for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch), for $59.

Games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, PS4 and Xbox, at $9

Rainbow Six Siege, PS4 and Xbox, at $19

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo Switch, at $69

Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch, at $69

Mario Kart 8, Nintendo Switch, at $69

Pokémon Sword/Shield, Nintendo Switch, at $69

The Legend of Zelda – Link’s Awakening, Nintendo Switch, at $69

Monster Energy Supercross 3, PS4 and Xbox, at $79

Death Stranding, PS4, at $79

Dragon Ball Z – Kakarot, PS4 and Xbox, at $79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare, PS4 and Xbox, at $79

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Contracts, at $69

Just Dance 2020, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, at $49

Grand Theft Auto V, PS4 and Xbox, at $49

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Nintendo Switch, at $79

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Nintendo Switch, $39

Rayman Legends, Nintendo Switch, $34

Monopoly, Nintendo Switch, at $29

The sale ends 19 February, so best to get in sooner rather than later while stocks last.