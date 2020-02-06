JB Hi-Fi Sales Sees Popular Games With Huge Discounts
JB Hi-Fi, one of Australia’s biggest and most successful electronics retailer, has launched a gaming sale – starting today.
There’s a wide range of games, consoles and accessories on sale, ranging from Xbox One to PlayStation and New Nintendo Switch.
Here’s what’s on offer:
- Accessories
Xbox One S 1TB Bundle including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download code, for $379.
PlayStation 1TB Console including Death Stranding, for $479.
New Nintendo Switch, for $449
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, for $89
Xbox One Wireless Controller, for $79
PS4 DualShock Controllers, for $79
Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset (for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch), for $59.
- Games
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, PS4 and Xbox, at $9
Rainbow Six Siege, PS4 and Xbox, at $19
Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo Switch, at $69
Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch, at $69
Mario Kart 8, Nintendo Switch, at $69
Pokémon Sword/Shield, Nintendo Switch, at $69
The Legend of Zelda – Link’s Awakening, Nintendo Switch, at $69
Monster Energy Supercross 3, PS4 and Xbox, at $79
Death Stranding, PS4, at $79
Dragon Ball Z – Kakarot, PS4 and Xbox, at $79
Call of Duty Modern Warfare, PS4 and Xbox, at $79
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Contracts, at $69
Just Dance 2020, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, at $49
Grand Theft Auto V, PS4 and Xbox, at $49
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Nintendo Switch, at $79
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Nintendo Switch, $39
Rayman Legends, Nintendo Switch, $34
Monopoly, Nintendo Switch, at $29
The sale ends 19 February, so best to get in sooner rather than later while stocks last.