JB Hi-Fi is launching a new loyalty program nationwide, that offers members discounts, early warning on sales, and birthday gifts.

The company is one of the last major retailers in Australia to set up such a program. It has seemingly been in the works for a while, with customers able to have set up an account that will keep track of your digital receipts for some time now.

JB Perks offers members: a $10 Perks coupon for signing up; exclusive member discounts; early notifications of sales; a free gift on your birthday; and the ability to store your receipts digitally.

Given this program only launched this week, it’s still fairly bare-bones, but is likely to expand as its membership does, much as we’ve seen similar programs do.