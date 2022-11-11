HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JB Hi-Fi Launches 'Perks' Program

JB Hi-Fi Launches ‘Perks’ Program

By | 11 Nov 2022

JB Hi-Fi is launching a new loyalty program nationwide, that offers members discounts, early warning on sales, and birthday gifts.

The company is one of the last major retailers in Australia to set up such a program. It has seemingly been in the works for a while, with customers able to have set up an account that will keep track of your digital receipts for some time now.

JB Perks offers members: a $10 Perks coupon for signing up; exclusive member discounts; early notifications of sales; a free gift on your birthday; and the ability to store your receipts digitally.

Given this program only launched this week, it’s still fairly bare-bones, but is likely to expand as its membership does, much as we’ve seen similar programs do.


