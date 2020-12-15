HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi-Fi To Stock Tempo Wellcare Massage Product

JB Hi-Fi To Stock Tempo Wellcare Massage Product

By | 15 Dec 2020

JB Hi-Fi will soon stock a Wellcare-branded massage product which will retail for around $159.98.

The Wellcare Percussion Muscle Pro Massager, which is distributed by Tempo, is set to hit the shelves in JB Hi-Fi within the next week, according to product manager George Souris.

Costco is already stocking the Wellcare Percussion Muscle Pro Massager.

Souris says the company is working on stocking a more in-depth range of Wellcare products in JB Hi-Fi over the next six months.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sharp Technology Killing COVID-19, Mould & Asthma Airbourne Particles, In Big Demand
Tempo To Beneft From Sharp COVID-19 Plasmacluster Breakthrough
EXCLUSIVE: Distributors Approached To Stick Blaupunkt Name On Products, Is Ayonz Under Threat?
EXCLUSIVE:Premium Philips TV”s With Bowers & Wilkins Sound Set To Be Launched In OZ
Oh Dear! What Happened To The Vanishing Sharp Story At Appliance Retailer
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Banned TikTok App Now On Samsung TVs
Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
Furious Gamers Demand Refunds For “Unplayable” Cyberpunk
Gaming Software Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
What Next For Klipsch OZ, Onkyo?
Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
Many Aussie Retailers Facing Last Christmas Ever, Deloitte Warns
Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
Pornhub Axes Millions Of Videos
Content Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Banned TikTok App Now On Samsung TVs
Latest News
/
December 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Chinese TikTok app is coming to Samsung TV’s however it’s not known whether the app will be integrated into...
Read More