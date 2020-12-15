JB Hi-Fi will soon stock a Wellcare-branded massage product which will retail for around $159.98.

The Wellcare Percussion Muscle Pro Massager, which is distributed by Tempo, is set to hit the shelves in JB Hi-Fi within the next week, according to product manager George Souris.

Costco is already stocking the Wellcare Percussion Muscle Pro Massager.

Souris says the company is working on stocking a more in-depth range of Wellcare products in JB Hi-Fi over the next six months.