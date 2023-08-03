HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi Fi Chases Regional Growth With New Store Roll Out

JB Hi Fi Chases Regional Growth With New Store Roll Out

By | 3 Aug 2023

Growth around the Adelaide Hills has seen JB Hi Fi opens a new store at Mount Barker which has a local population of around 35,000 people and growing according to local Council officials.

The culture of the district is heavily influenced by its rural past and the move by JB Hi to open a new store in the area reflects a commitment to JB Hi Fi being more than a metro big city retailer claims management ,with local residents as well as tourists who visit the area now able to buy consumer electronics and appliances from a mainstream retailer locally.

The Mount Barker Council is forecasting a population increase of around 20,000 during the next few years as people move from City living to local areas such as Mount Barker claims Council officials.

people in the next 20 years.

The JB Hi-Fi store is open from today and is located at the Mt Barker Homemaker Centre.

Cameron Trainor, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi Australia said “We are excited to bring the best of JB to the Mt Barker community and add to our store network in South Australia. We have worked hard to make sure we have a fantastic range of the latest in tech, entertainment, gaming, whitegoods and home appliances, wellbeing and fitness, and a huge range of CD’s, vinyl music and movies.

He said that the JB Mt Barker has employed 31 new team members from the local community who will work with the Store Manager, Kristian Ellis.

The store is located at Mt Barker Home Centre, 6 Dutton Road, Mt Barker and will open to customers on Thursday 3 August and is open 7 days a week:

Monday – Wednesday 9am – 5.30pm
Thursday 9am – 9pm
Friday 9am – 5.30pm
Saturday and Sunday 9am – 5pm



, ,
