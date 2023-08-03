DJI have introduced its latest edition of sports action video camera, the Osmo Action 4, with the promise of “remarkable low light performance” thanks to the new larger 1 and 1.3 inch image sensor.

The sensor is able to capture more light through the f/2.8 aperture 155 degree ultrawide lens, and is able to shoot footage in 10 bit D-Log M with higher dynamic range, more colour correction flexibility, and supports 512GB microSD cards for larger video files.