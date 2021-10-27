HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Japanese Hoverbike Set To Bring Personal Flight To The Masses

Japanese Hoverbike Set To Bring Personal Flight To The Masses

By | 27 Oct 2021

Personal aviation has just taken another step towards everyday reality, with a Japanese drone start-up putting a hoverbike on sale.

Tokyo-based ALI Technologies released the 77.7 million yen (around $900,000) XTurismo Limited Edition this week, with a demonstration at a race track near Mount Fuji, where the hoverbike flew for a short time a few metres off the ground.

The dream of every kid you know is equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors. It promises to hit 100km/h and fly for 40 minutes.

Resting on landing skids when stationary, the black and red machine has a motorcycle-style body on top of propellers.

“Until now the choice has been to move on the ground or at scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement,” says Chief Executive Daisuke Katano.

While its use is currently restricted to sites such as race tracks so it won’t yet be an answer to Japan’s congested roads, it’s hoped the hoverbike could be used by rescue teams to access difficult locations.

About Post Author
,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Selling In The City Leads New Foxtel LifeStyle Line-Up
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Range Rover Partners With Amazon Alexa For High-Tech Ride
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Pre-Xmas Retail To Come In At $58B
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Microsoft Takes Chromebooks Head On 
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Foxconn Ownership Making A Difference At Belkin As Supply Tightens
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Selling In The City Leads New Foxtel LifeStyle Line-Up
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Destined to be a knockout hit, Selling In The City sounds like the right show for the right time for...
Read More