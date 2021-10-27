Personal aviation has just taken another step towards everyday reality, with a Japanese drone start-up putting a hoverbike on sale.

Tokyo-based ALI Technologies released the 77.7 million yen (around $900,000) XTurismo Limited Edition this week, with a demonstration at a race track near Mount Fuji, where the hoverbike flew for a short time a few metres off the ground.

The dream of every kid you know is equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors. It promises to hit 100km/h and fly for 40 minutes.

Resting on landing skids when stationary, the black and red machine has a motorcycle-style body on top of propellers.

“Until now the choice has been to move on the ground or at scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement,” says Chief Executive Daisuke Katano.

While its use is currently restricted to sites such as race tracks so it won’t yet be an answer to Japan’s congested roads, it’s hoped the hoverbike could be used by rescue teams to access difficult locations.