As over twenty Activision Blizzard employees have ‘exited’ the company and twenty more are dealt with internally in the wake of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination claims, Blizzard have decided, wisely, to ‘pause’ its BlizzCon 2022 event.

“We’ve decided to take a step back and pause on planning the previously announced BlizzConline event scheduled for early next year,” a blog post read.

“We would also like to take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like.”

Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs Fran Townsend sent an all-staff email update last week, writing:

“In recent months, we have received an increase in reports through various reporting channels. People are bringing to light concerns, ranging from years ago to the present. We welcome these reports, and our team has been working to investigate them, using a combination of internal and external resources.

“Based on the information received in the initial report, they are assigned into different categories, and resources are allocated to prioritise the most serious reports first.”

BlizzCon 2021 was also cancelled, for pandemic-based reasons.