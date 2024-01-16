Masimo Corporation the owners of the former Sound United, and who are currently in discussions with Apple after winning a major patents court case, that saw the Apple watch banned in the USA, has reported preliminary fourth quarter results.

In the third quarter 2023 the US Company had sales in their consumer audio division of US$55.8.1M in the fourth quarter they are forecasting revenues of between US$68 and $80M.

Masimo has also announced it would change its formulation for future guidance by excluding the extensive costs associated with its litigation with Apple.

Not many public companies release preliminary results as part of their normal reporting processes, the Securities and Exchange Commission does not require it.

But Masimo who are keen to keep the market informed as they negotiate with Apple have chosen to do so.

Recently ChannelNews tipped that the Company could possibly sell their entire medical division to Apple.

Their latest guidance numbers are well within the range the company had previously provided to the market.

Shortly after the results were announced shares in the Company rose. During the last five days the stock has risen 5.6% and is trading at US$118.32

Masimo says that its Healthcare division will deliver revenues between $1,345 – $1,385 billion vs the preliminary result for Fiscal 2023 of between $1,272 – $1,277. It is also well over the original guidance for Fiscal 2023 of $1,255 – $1,280.

The former Sound United division is tipped to have revenues of between US$700 – $780 million for 2023.

Masimo has announced it will be taking the cost of litigation with Apple out of its non-GAAP analyses going forward.

his will allow them to show better profitability numbers and estimates.

The Company claims that they have been engaged in various legal proceedings against Apple since January 2020, including various proceedings in the federal courts, various proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the ‘PTO proceedings’), and a proceeding in the U.S. International Trade Commission (the ‘ITC proceeding’).

Although we previously excluded only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding from the definition of ‘Litigation related expenses and settlements’, beginning with the first quarter of 2024, we have revised the definition of ‘Litigation related expenses and settlements’ to exclude not only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding, but also all other Apple litigation expenses, including those relating to the federal court proceedings and the PTO proceedings.

We believe all of the Apple litigation expenses are unique in nature and not indicative of the Company’s on-going operating performance, and this updated definition will provide more useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance that otherwise may be obscured by the significant fluctuations in Apple-related litigation expenses.