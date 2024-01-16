HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Former Sound United Audio Division Delivers 4th Q Results, Discussions With Apple Continuing

Former Sound United Audio Division Delivers 4th Q Results, Discussions With Apple Continuing

By | 16 Jan 2024

Masimo Corporation the owners of the former Sound United, and who are currently in discussions with Apple after winning a major patents court case, that saw the Apple watch banned in the USA, has reported preliminary fourth quarter results.

In the third quarter 2023 the US Company had sales in their consumer audio division of US$55.8.1M in the fourth quarter they are forecasting revenues of between US$68 and $80M.

Masimo has also announced it would change its formulation for future guidance by excluding the extensive costs associated with its litigation with Apple.

Not many public companies release preliminary results as part of their normal reporting processes, the Securities and Exchange Commission does not require it.

But Masimo who are keen to keep the market informed as they negotiate with Apple have chosen to do so.

Recently ChannelNews tipped that the Company could possibly sell their entire medical division to Apple.

Their latest guidance numbers are well within the range the company had previously provided to the market.

Shortly after the results were announced shares in the Company rose. During the last five days the stock has risen 5.6% and is trading at US$118.32

Masimo says that its Healthcare division will deliver revenues between $1,345 – $1,385 billion vs the preliminary result for Fiscal 2023 of between $1,272 – $1,277. It is also well over the original guidance for Fiscal 2023 of $1,255 – $1,280.

The former Sound United division is tipped to have revenues of between US$700 – $780 million for 2023.

Masimo has announced it will be taking the cost of litigation with Apple out of its non-GAAP analyses going forward.

his will allow them to show better profitability numbers and estimates.

The Company claims that they have been engaged in various legal proceedings against Apple since January 2020, including various proceedings in the federal courts, various proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the ‘PTO proceedings’), and a proceeding in the U.S. International Trade Commission (the ‘ITC proceeding’).

Although we previously excluded only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding from the definition of ‘Litigation related expenses and settlements’, beginning with the first quarter of 2024, we have revised the definition of ‘Litigation related expenses and settlements’ to exclude not only expenses relating to the ITC proceeding, but also all other Apple litigation expenses, including those relating to the federal court proceedings and the PTO proceedings.

We believe all of the Apple litigation expenses are unique in nature and not indicative of the Company’s on-going operating performance, and this updated definition will provide more useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance that otherwise may be obscured by the significant fluctuations in Apple-related litigation expenses.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS:Masimo’s Stolen Blood Oxygen Technology Stripped From Apple Watches
Premium Audio Products Speaker Sales Climb Onkyo & Pioneer Tank
Is Apple Looking To Push Into Health Care By Buying Masimo Or a Major Share?
Apple Stops Hardware Support For Out Of Warranty Watches
Masimo Boss Open To Apple Watch Deal As Apple Tries To Ride Out Ban
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Kayo Sports To Offer 4K Streaming To Fans
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Tens Of Thousands Of Appliances Sitting On OZ Wharves Problem For Retailers
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Masimo’s Stolen Blood Oxygen Technology Stripped From Apple Watches
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s coming Galaxy S24 could get seven years of updates according to information leaked a day before its unveiling. Online...
Read More