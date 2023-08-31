JBL is set upend the wireless speaker market in a move that could well see Sonos claimg “What the hell just happened” said one analyst at the launch event.

Their new Authentics series of wireless speakers are being seen as being one of the hottest speakers at IFA with Amazon and Google both standing side by side to announce a world first capability that will see both Google and Amazon Alexa voice activation working side by side via the new speakers that come in three sizes.

The new speakers work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and other brands networked speakers’ owners can interact with either Google Assistant or Alexa at the same time on the same device.

Just say “Hey, Google” or “Alexa” to call up your voice assistant of choice.

Unveiled at IFA 2023, this new range of Bluetooth Wi-Fi speakers are a relic of the past while being packed with new digital technology developed by JBL and Dolby.

The retro design is style around the brand’s iconic L100 speaker with Chjristian Schluender Senior Vice President of Global Design telling ChannelNews that “There is a lot more to come with these speakers” with AI set to play a role in the future”.

At the end of the new line is the Authentics 500, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model with Dolby Atmos decoding.

Then there is the Authentics 200 and portable Authentics 300.

The Authentics 500 houses a massive 1-inch tweeter, a trio of 2.75-inch midrange woofers and a 6.5-inch downward firing subwoofer, all powered by 270 Watts amplification.

The addition of Dolby Atmos promises a more expansive listening experience than regular stereo, from Dolby Atmos music and spatial audio sources.

The JBL Authentics 300 is a portable design with a built-in 8-hour battery, which is helpful if you want a system that can serve sounds in the kitchen or garden.

The entry-level Authentics 200 sports a pair of 1-inch tweeters, a full-range 5-inch woofer and a down-firing 6-inch passive radiator.

ChannelNews has heard and seen the new speakers and they are impressive and a must have for those who want impressive sound and wireless audio.

All of the new models are built around an aluminum frame, with synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure and a classic Quadrex grille.

The look is old school, but the technology onboard is definitely smart. This is deliberate claims Chjristian Schluender with research revealing that consumers love thew concept of “past technology” designed for todays market and housing the latest in digital technology advancements.

Streaming support is covered by AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Spotify Connect, and Chromecast built in. There’s also automatic self-tuning and calibration.

The Authentic range is available in classic black from September 15. Prices for the Australian market are yet to be announced.