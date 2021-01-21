The next generation of Microsoft Surface Laptop notebooks could be on the way, with four new models reported to have passed through Bluetooth certification.

The four new model numbers – 1952, 1953, 1958, and 1959 – were spotted by WinCentral on the Bluetooth.org website, and are speculated to refer to 13-inch and 15-inch screen versions.

While Microsoft was expected to announce a Surface Laptop 4 this year, the release of the Surface Pro 7+ suggests that it could follow suit with a Surface Laptop 3+ instead; the models are also listed under “Surface Laptop 3” on Bluetooth.org.

Current speculation is that the new Surface Laptop series will run on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and on AMD Ryzen 4000 chips, with no significant changes to the casing or design. If there will be two processor options, the four model numbers may refer to the AMD and Intel models in 13-inch or 15-inch sizes. It looks likely that Microsoft will launch the new notebooks in the first quarter of this year, with news site Windows Central tipping an April release.

The Surface Pro 7+ was launched at CES 2021, with a number of improvements to the Surface Pro 7 including removable SSD and 11th-gen Intel chips.