By | 19 Sep 2022

Many of those who have upgraded to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have reported a major issue that could result in permanent handset damage.

Despite the new smartphone boasting a majorly upgraded camera module, many of those using the camera via third party apps such as Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram have found that the camera shakes violently and makes a grinding noise.

Using the normal camera app doesn’t seem to be an issue.

Luke Miani, a known Apple YouTuber posted a video of his iPhone 14 Pro Max suffering from the exact same issue on Snapchat.

Whilst this is likely an issue that would be fixed via updates from the apps in question, there is a legitimate concern that the issue could cause permanent damage to the handsets, which start at A$1,749.



