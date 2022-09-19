Many of those who have upgraded to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have reported a major issue that could result in permanent handset damage.

Despite the new smartphone boasting a majorly upgraded camera module, many of those using the camera via third party apps such as Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram have found that the camera shakes violently and makes a grinding noise.

Using the normal camera app doesn’t seem to be an issue.

Luke Miani, a known Apple YouTuber posted a video of his iPhone 14 Pro Max suffering from the exact same issue on Snapchat.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Whilst this is likely an issue that would be fixed via updates from the apps in question, there is a legitimate concern that the issue could cause permanent damage to the handsets, which start at A$1,749.