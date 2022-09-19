HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Marshall Willen Gives Big Sound From Tiny Speaker

Marshall Willen Gives Big Sound From Tiny Speaker

19 Sep 2022

Marshall has launched its most portable speaker to date, a 10cm-square model that can fit in the palm of your hand while pumping out up to 82dB of sound from a two-inch full range driver.

Weighing just 31 grams, with a depth of just 4cm, the Marshall Willen is a class D amplifier with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators.

It boasts IP67 dust and water resistance ratings, and can play over 15 hours of music on a single charge, with 20 minutes of fast-charging giving three hours of playback.

Like Marshall’s Emberton II, another new portable speaker with a crunchy sound and small size, you can either pair and play through Bluetooth 5.1, or choose between three equaliser presets via the Marshall app.

You can also pair with other Marshall speakers for Stack Mode, which allows immersive multi-speaker listening.

The Willen is available now in Australia for A$199 RRP.


589260

