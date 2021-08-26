HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone 13 Release Date Leaked, Four Models Coming

iPhone 13 Release Date Leaked, Four Models Coming

By | 26 Aug 2021

A Chinese shopping site has accidentally revealed the international release day for the iPhone 13, as well as the AirPods 3.

According to the leak, the iPhone 13 will be available on September 17, with the AirPods 3 to follow on September 30.

The screenshot also reveals four different iPhone models: the Mini, Regular, Pro, and Pro Max.

These release dates, as with all leaks, should be taken with a grain of salt. The Weibo user that discovered these listings also pointed out that the images used are pre-release renders, not official photos.

Still, the September release date does match previous releases, so we’ll choose to believe this, until we hear any differently from Apple.

 

 

