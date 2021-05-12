HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Integrate 2021 Back On In Sydney

By | 12 May 2021
,

Integrate, Australia’s largest AV trade show, is returning as a live event in July.

Set to run at the International Convention Centre at Sydney’s Darling Harbour, Integrate 2021 has opened registration and promises a COVID-safe event with government-compliant systems such as queue management, crowd control, contact tracing, and touchless standards.

The show will co-locate with the Security Exhibition and Expo, and will for the first time feature the “Convergence Conference”, highlighting common concerns for the AV and security sectors; it will also include speakers and CEDIA training sessions.

Soren Nargaard.

According to Event Manager Soren Norgaard, COVID-19 highlighted how important the AV industry is to Australian home and working lives.

“There’s no doubt our industry will play a major role in rebuilding offices, homes, events, hospitals, schools and public spaces to respond to the challenges facing us all.

“In addition to safety requirements, there’s also been a major shift in how people want to work, study and live with the increasingly blurred lines between home and other commitments,” he said.

The event will run at ICC Sydney in Darling Harbour from 21-23 July, 2021, after its postponement last year due to COVID concerns; the 2021 event would ordinarily be held in Melbourne.

