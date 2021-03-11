HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Camera > 360 Cameras > Insta360 GO 2, the Thumb-Sized Action Camera

Insta360 GO 2, the Thumb-Sized Action Camera

By | 11 Mar 2021
, , ,

In its next iteration of 2019’s GO action camera, Insta360 has released the GO 2. The oval-shaped device has kept its dinky size, measuring a teensy 5.3 x 2.4 x 2 centimetres and weighing less than 30 grams.

This blows competition such as GoPro out of the water (literally) with Insta360 calling it the “world’s smallest action camera”.

Utterly dwarfed by other action cams, the GO 2 features a built-in magnet that is used to attach it to compatible accessories – there’s the Magnet Pendant, which clips onto a shirt or pocket to hold the camera to your body, or the Easy Clip, to go on a headband or hat for POV captures.

The tiny camera comes with an oval charge case like those designed for ear buds, with charging adding 120 minutes to the GO 2’s 30-minute standalone battery life. In just 23 minutes the case can charge the camera to 80 per cent battery life and can also be used as a remote control and tripod.

Building upon the original GO cam, this upgrade offers several new field of view options, the ability to create longer clips, and an IPX8 waterproof rating for depth of 4 metres. The image sensor enables detailed and clear pictures, including wide-angle, in any kind of light, as well as a higher exported video resolution of 1440p.

You can buy the Insta360 GO 2 directly from Insta360.com priced at US$479.99 (about AU$620). Australian retailers and pricing are yet to be announced.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
DJI Takes On GoPro With ‘Osmo Action Cam’
IPO For Chinese GoPro Rival
Action Camera Market Lacks Action Sales Slump
IFA 2017: Sony Takes On GoPro With New Compact Camera
Garmin’s New 360 Action Cam Delivers 5.7K Video
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches 2021 Gram Notebooks In Oz
Latest News LG
/
March 11, 2021
/
BREAKING: Jaycar Founder Johnston Dead At 72
Breaking News Industry Latest News
/
March 11, 2021
/
Telstra Beats Optus, Vodafone In 5G Benchmarks
5G Latest News Telstra
/
March 11, 2021
/
Facebook Asks Court To Toss Out Breakup Lawsuit
Facebook Google Latest News
/
March 11, 2021
/
Microsoft E-Mail Hack Really Messy, Says Cyber Expert
Latest News Microsoft
/
March 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches 2021 Gram Notebooks In Oz
Latest News LG
/
March 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has unveiled its 2021 line-up of Gram laptops, releasing in 14, 16 and 17-inch models. During the LG...
Read More