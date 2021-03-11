In its next iteration of 2019’s GO action camera, Insta360 has released the GO 2. The oval-shaped device has kept its dinky size, measuring a teensy 5.3 x 2.4 x 2 centimetres and weighing less than 30 grams.

This blows competition such as GoPro out of the water (literally) with Insta360 calling it the “world’s smallest action camera”.

Utterly dwarfed by other action cams, the GO 2 features a built-in magnet that is used to attach it to compatible accessories – there’s the Magnet Pendant, which clips onto a shirt or pocket to hold the camera to your body, or the Easy Clip, to go on a headband or hat for POV captures.

The tiny camera comes with an oval charge case like those designed for ear buds, with charging adding 120 minutes to the GO 2’s 30-minute standalone battery life. In just 23 minutes the case can charge the camera to 80 per cent battery life and can also be used as a remote control and tripod.

Building upon the original GO cam, this upgrade offers several new field of view options, the ability to create longer clips, and an IPX8 waterproof rating for depth of 4 metres. The image sensor enables detailed and clear pictures, including wide-angle, in any kind of light, as well as a higher exported video resolution of 1440p.

You can buy the Insta360 GO 2 directly from Insta360.com priced at US$479.99 (about AU$620). Australian retailers and pricing are yet to be announced.