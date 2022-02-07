Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has come out saying Apple is “targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad Air with 5G and faster processor, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

That date is a Tuesday, and historically Apple like to hold events on a Tuesday or Wednesday. But other pundits are suggesting that, as any event is likely to be online and virtual again, it could be any day. It wiould be Apple’s first major event since the launch of the new MacBook Pro in October.

More interestingly, though, is the idea that what they’re set to serve up is most likely going to be the latest in the iPhone SE line, which would then be set for release on a Friday soon after – making it either March 11 or 18.

Gurman also suggests the next iPad Air will also be launched, but as for the iPhone SE, he says, “The new phone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, adding 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. But the design itself is expected to be similar to the current version, which debuted in April 2020.”

That look is familiar, as it’s similar to the iPhone 8, which hit stores in 2017. So expect Touch ID rather than Face ID, and one camera instead of the two or three found on current iPhones apart from the current SE, which this will replace.

Gurman also suggests it’s possible a new Mac will be unveiled. Then, Apple are expected to hold their annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June to announce software updates to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.