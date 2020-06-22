Industry Calls On Canberra To Revive Cyber Security Post

CANBERRA: Could this latest cyber-attack on Australian industry and agencies see the return of a minister dedicated to cyber-security?

The position was abolished by the Morrison government in 2018 and since then there have been multiple calls from industry and security experts for its return.

Cyber-security is currently in the hands of a mixed bag, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews.

The cyber-attack is timely, coming as the Government is currently consulting on a four-year plan for the nation‘s cyber-security measures.

So far it has received 213 submissions from various organisations and individuals.

The Australian Industry Group in its submission wrote: “Unfortunately, a minister dedicated to cyber security with the responsibility to develop expertise on cyber security matters…. no longer exists. We consider this role is critical. Therefore, this type of minister should be reinstated.”