HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Industry Calls On Canberra To Revive Cyber Security Post

Industry Calls On Canberra To Revive Cyber Security Post

By | 22 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

CANBERRA: Could this latest cyber-attack on Australian industry and agencies see the return of a minister dedicated to cyber-security?

The position was abolished by the Morrison government in 2018 and since then there have been multiple calls from industry and security experts for its return.

Cyber-security is currently in the hands of a mixed bag, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews.

The cyber-attack is timely, coming as the Government is currently consulting on a four-year plan for the nation‘s cyber-security measures.

So far it has received 213 submissions from various organisations and individuals.

The Australian Industry Group in its submission wrote: “Unfortunately, a minister dedicated to cyber security with the responsibility to develop expertise on cyber security matters…. no longer exists. We consider this role is critical. Therefore, this type of minister should be reinstated.”

With this type of backing and the events currently unfolding on security, the Morrison Government will surely take note. – Chris Castellari

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Retailers Association Boss Joins Eftpos Amidst COVID Battle
Oz Sites Being Sold On The Dark Web
Majority Of Aussie Business Cyber Security Not Up To Scratch
Shriro Down 5% Market Challenging
Exertis ProAV Australia Snares Contacta Distributorship
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Shifts Monitor Manufacturing Lines Out Of China
Latest News Monitors Samsung
/
June 22, 2020
/
Australian Distributor Dicker Data Thrives During COVID-19
Coronavirus Distribution Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
New Technics True Wireless Earphones Coming To Oz
Latest News Panasonic Sound
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global TWS Earphone Shipments Surged 86% In Q1
Latest News Smart Speakers Sound
/
June 22, 2020
/
Catch Big Brand Play Paying Dividends, A Real Threat To Kogan
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Shifts Monitor Manufacturing Lines Out Of China
Latest News Monitors Samsung
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung Electronics Vietnam has announced that Samsung will be moving most of its manufacturing plants that produce monitors out of...
Read More