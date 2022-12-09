HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ikea Set To Crank Out Cheap Light With Sonos Speaker Combo

Ikea Set To Crank Out Cheap Light With Sonos Speaker Combo

By | 9 Dec 2022

With 56% of their revenue coming from sales of Ikea branded speakers Sonos is now looking for more revenue growth from the big furniture retailers as sales of the premium speakers via mass retailers lose traction.

This year Sonos has been working with the furniture group to develop new speakers as they struggle to lift their flagging share price that is down 40% this year.

The latest offering is a Symfonisk floor lamp speaker, which is a combination of cheap speaker and light which is set to go on sale in January.

The two companies have been teaming up for several years but it was only recently that Eddie Lazarus, Sonos’s former Chief Legal Officer (CLO) who took over as CFO recently revealed that the bulk of Sonos revenue comes from cheap gear sold at Ikea and premium speakers 28% sold via the specialist custom install channel.

Basically, Ikea has moved to bundle cheap furniture with Sono’s speakers built in.

The latest product tipped to go on sale shortly is a free-standing lamp that also outputs sound.

It’s even been suggested that if you place two either side of a TV you will get stereo sound.

This new addition to the cheap Symfonisk speaker range fits into any existing Sonos app.

“The Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home,” says Sara Lincoln, Principal Product Manager at Sonos.

“We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own but also to be versatile. It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up, when paired with our soundbars such as Ray and Beam.”

The new Ikea/Sonos team-up ships with a bamboo light shade, but this can be swapped out for a number of other colours and materials.

Ikea will commence selling the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker in its stores and online from January 2023.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
