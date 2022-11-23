Ikea Australia is launching its new Sustainable Living Shop across all ten stores in the country.

The idea is for customers to be able to choose products to help minimise their carbon footprint, saving money and the planet.

“Right now, the cost of living, energy and food are all rapidly increasing, and we understand the challenges consumers face when it comes to living sustainably at home,” said Mellisa Hamilton, country sustainability manager at Ikea Australia.

“There’s still a perception that introducing sustainable products or habits in the home will cost too much, but it’s quite the opposite. There’s never been a better time to help Aussies to reduce their climate footprint at home with affordable products and low-cost solutions from Ikea which can also save them money long term.”