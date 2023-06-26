The top end of the TV market is set be a battle between Micro LED and OLED, with IFA 2023 set to see several new top end, premium TVs emerge including a Samsung TV featuring an LG Display WOLED panel.

Reports are that Samsung has placed an order with LG Display for WOLED panels earlier this month and that most panel manufacturers have stopped investing in LED.

The new LG WOLED panel from Samsung is tipped to appear in an 83-inch OLED TV at IFA which kicks off the first week of September.

According to the South Korean tech publication The Elec Samsung has only placed a small order ahead of a more ambitious plan for 2024.

The report also claims that Samsung wants customized WOLED panels from LG Display that must be produced at LG’s plant in Paju, South Korea – not Guangzhou, China.

“Samsung has also requested that LG Display develop a W-OLED TV panel under the specification it wants,” reported The Elec.

Sources said Samsung and LG Display are close to a deal to produce 77-inch and 83-inch TV’s featuring the new display.

Samsung is also looking to produce affordable premium OLED TVs in 2024.