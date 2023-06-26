A report released in January indicated that when the expected Galaxy S24 series arrived around Q1 2024, there would only be two models.

However, recent reports seem to indicate the series will have three models, just like the S23 series, and will include vanilla, Plus and Ultra models.

Some have claimed the S24 series has been codenamed “Muse” by Samsung, with three different codenames for each model, Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3.

The Ultra has been codenamed the Muse 3, meaning the S24 and S24+ could be the Muse 1 and Muse 2. The same individuals claim the Ultra will have a telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom.

There were reports back in April that Samsung would be dropping the 3X telephoto camera for the S24 Ultra, instead featuring a single variable folded telephoto with 3-10X zoom. However, it is still at least six months until we all get some answers.