Google Pixel Devices To Get A Default Weather App

By | 26 Jun 2023

Google have revealed a default weather app designed for Pixel devices, and to compete alongside Apple and Samsung.

Although, Pixel phones have had the ability to display the weather through widgets, when tapped on, they were just a basic screen with a weather frog and a few stats, sort of like a web page.

The Pixel Tablet was launched earlier this week with a new weather app embedded inside, accessed through the same widgets as previously, with no icon to launch it, but it comes with a much nicer design and keeps the playfulness of the older experience.

It showcases 10-day and 24-hour forecasts with wind, humidity, barometric pressure, and UV index reports, along with current sun position and sunrise/sunset times.

It shows off precipitation details, wind and humidity which are broken down by the hour. It is all available through a single screen with fun animations.

It can also provide immediate upcoming precipitation information, including the intensity and how long it will last. It can also provide this data up to 12 hours in advance thanks to the use of data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with other sources.

Information will only appear if relevant, for instance, if there is no upcoming precipitation near the user, it won’t show this information.

The only missing is a radar view which doesn’t seem to appear anywhere on the app. This new version is powered by the Google app and definitely gives more of a native feel.

 

The new weather app is currently limited to tablets, including the Pixel Tablet and the upcoming Pixel Fold, however there are reports the Google plans to bring it to other devices, but there is no timing to that yet.



