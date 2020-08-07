HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > IDC: 'Automation Could Save Oz Businesses During COVID-19'

IDC: ‘Automation Could Save Oz Businesses During COVID-19’

7 Aug 2020
, ,

According to the latest IDC Asia Pacific IT Services Survey, half of businesses in Australia and New Zealand say there will be more demand for robotic process automation (RPA) solutions this year, as firms shift from crisis mode to recovery mode, which will improve productivity and increase business resiliency.

“COVID-19 will be the catalyst for many A/NZ organisations to expand their RPA repertoire,” said Monica Collier, Senior Research Manager at IDC A/NZ. “They may extend existing RPA solutions more widely across the enterprise or deploy new RPA solutions.”

RPA refers to a fast-growing class of software that automates repetitive tasks that can run without human intervention, such as network automation, payroll processes, data manipulation, and fraud detection.

“Changing your business by using automation is much faster than changing your business using people,” said Collier.

