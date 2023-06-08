HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > How To Bypass Netflix Password Lock Out

How To Bypass Netflix Password Lock Out

By | 8 Jun 2023

 

Australians that are up in arms over a decision by Netflix to stop password sharing can now get their access back using a VPN service.

The fix allows users who have lost access to a shared password account, to connect to the same IP address as the account whose password they use to share.

first shared on Reddit’s Unethical Life Pro Tips channel, Netflix is not happy that an alternate free capability has been revealed.

By using a VPN connection, you will still be able to continue to use that account free of charge.

How this works is that Netflix checks which devices are connected to a home internet network in order to enforce its password-sharing ban.

By using a NordVPN’s Meshnetservice you don’t have to connect to a VPN to change or hide your IP address.

Instead, it can route your internet traffic through a TV or laptop at home.

This method of connecting is typically used by people who want to connect to their home computer when away from it.

It is also used by gamers who want to create a Virtual LAN to play with others online.

In order to use Meshnet, you’ll need to download NordVPN’s and set up an account.

To switch on the feature on via a PC simply log into the NordVPN’s app, and then turn on the Mesh net toggle at the left-hand side of the screen.

On the dialogue box that appears, select ‘turn on Meshnet’.

To enable traffic routing, which shows multiple devices as connected to the same home internet, select ‘route traffic’, and you’ll see a list of devices you can activate.

This will consist of all the devices signed into your NordVPN account.

To add ‘external’ devices, including those from another NordVPN account, you can send invitations directly from the NordVPN app by selecting ‘Link Devices’, then entering the email address.

The invitation will appear on any devices that are logged in with Meshnet switched on.

As soon as the recipient accepts the invitation on a device, they will join your Meshnet.

NordVPN lets you connect 10 devices from a single Meshnet account, and up to 50 external devices.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: This Goes With That JBL Bar 1000 Soundbar Takes Dolby To A New Level
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
ChatGPT Hit With First-Ever Defamation Suit
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
Western Digital Commits To Net Zero By 2032
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
Aussies Spent $4.2B On Gaming Last Year, Subs Up 55%
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
Dexus Looks To Sell NBN Office Tower
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: This Goes With That JBL Bar 1000 Soundbar Takes Dolby To A New Level
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
If you are looking for a top notch soundbar around the $1,100 mark, you are going to want to take...
Read More