Australians that are up in arms over a decision by Netflix to stop password sharing can now get their access back using a VPN service.

The fix allows users who have lost access to a shared password account, to connect to the same IP address as the account whose password they use to share.

first shared on Reddit’s Unethical Life Pro Tips channel, Netflix is not happy that an alternate free capability has been revealed.

By using a VPN connection, you will still be able to continue to use that account free of charge.

How this works is that Netflix checks which devices are connected to a home internet network in order to enforce its password-sharing ban.

By using a NordVPN’s Meshnetservice you don’t have to connect to a VPN to change or hide your IP address.

Instead, it can route your internet traffic through a TV or laptop at home.

This method of connecting is typically used by people who want to connect to their home computer when away from it.

It is also used by gamers who want to create a Virtual LAN to play with others online.

In order to use Meshnet, you’ll need to download NordVPN’s and set up an account.

To switch on the feature on via a PC simply log into the NordVPN’s app, and then turn on the Mesh net toggle at the left-hand side of the screen.

On the dialogue box that appears, select ‘turn on Meshnet’.

To enable traffic routing, which shows multiple devices as connected to the same home internet, select ‘route traffic’, and you’ll see a list of devices you can activate.

This will consist of all the devices signed into your NordVPN account.

To add ‘external’ devices, including those from another NordVPN account, you can send invitations directly from the NordVPN app by selecting ‘Link Devices’, then entering the email address.

The invitation will appear on any devices that are logged in with Meshnet switched on.

As soon as the recipient accepts the invitation on a device, they will join your Meshnet.

NordVPN lets you connect 10 devices from a single Meshnet account, and up to 50 external devices.