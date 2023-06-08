Australians spent $4.21 billion on video game hardware, software, and peripherals in 2022, with video game subscriptions leaping by 55 per cent.

This is according to consumer sales data released today by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association.

Digital purchases were up by 6 per cent, making up $1.5 billion of the market, while retail software sales jumped by 10 per cent, which is attributed to a slew of new release titles.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox availability improved, resulting in a 17 per cent and 15 per cent boost in console sales, respectively – although the Nintendo Switch remains the top seller in Australia.

Aussies spent $1.15 billion dollars through traditional retail outlets – including a 7 per cent jump in spending on physical hardware and software purchases.

Mobile gaming increased a modest 3 per cent, with $1.56 billion spent in this area.

“It’s great to see consistent performance of sales across games channels,” said Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA said.

“Australia’s traditional games retailers continue to perform well, increasing revenue by 7 per cent against 2021. Bricks-and-mortar retailers continue to play an important role in game distribution and are a strong indicator of the industry’s stability.

“Australians love to play video games; they use them for entertainment, to have fun, to relax and connect with friends and family.

“With such a strong retail and distribution base and a population that loves playing games, it is no surprise that sales have exceeded $4 billion.

“The added benefit is that the consumer demand for games in Australia and internationally allows Australia to build a substantial video game development industry.”