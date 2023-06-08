Western Digital has set a series of strict sustainability targets, as it aims to eliminate its environmental footprint.

This follows recently achieved goals such as running certain facilities on renewable energy, and reducing energy consumption per unit produced.

The company has now committed to running its global operations on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions in the company’s operations by 2032.

Western Digital will also reduce water withdrawals by 20 per cent by 2030, and divert more than 95 per cent of its operational waste from landfills by 2030.

“Committing to these new, aggressive sustainability targets furthers Western Digital’s priority to be a good environmental steward and put forth data-driven goals and metrics to hold our organisation accountable for mitigating the impacts of climate change,” said Irving Tan, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Western Digital.

“We have already made significant progress undertaking measures to reduce emissions, water and waste, to leverage renewable energy as well as low-carbon product design and packaging. These new targets reiterate our commitment to be an industry leader in sustainability.”

Additionally, Western Digital has committed to at least 10 per cent net-zero fuels by 2030 for ocean shipping. ​​

“As sustainability becomes a business priority for organisations, companies that commit to and show progress towards achieving actionable sustainability targets will be recognised as sustainability leaders in the industry,” said Curtis Price, VP Sustainability Research at IDC.

“Western Digital’s new commitment in the areas of net zero emissions, water and waste reduction and renewable energy, exemplifies the company’s dedication to reducing the impact of its business operations on the planet and paving the way for other companies to follow suit.”