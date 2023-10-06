HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hewlett-Packard Launches HP Envy Move PC

Hewlett-Packard Launches HP Envy Move PC

By | 6 Oct 2023

The new HP Envy Move PC is a 23.8-inch all-in-one desktop PC was designed so it can be moved around a home or workplace without worrying about charging points, and though the 6-cell 83 Wh battery only lasts about 4 hours, the included 90W power adapter offers a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

The design includes a handle and a self-deploying, durability-tested “kickstand” that holds the screen upright so that it can be placed in different locations easily.

The new desktop comes with a back pocket where users can store the bundled wireless keyboard, which includes an integrated touchpad, allowing consumers to go mouse-free if they wish.

The HP Envy Move PC also features a QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, adaptive surround sound speakers from B&O, and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory with around 1TB of storage, depending on what the consumer chooses.

If a user wants to make a video call, the HP Wide Vision 5MP camera is integrated and has a manual shutter control for added privacy.

For the connectivity of the PC, it has a single USB Type-A 10Gbps port, one USB Type-C 10Gbps port, and one HDMI Video.

The HP Envy Move PC is available to buy in the States on the HP.com website, but Australia pricing and launch have not yet been announced.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

OOps! Sonos Panics, After Top Director Quits To Join Arch Rvial Amazon
Latest News
/
October 7, 2023
/
Musk Strips Headlines From News In New X Twist
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
Screen Mirroring Comes To Apple’s Vision Pro Headset
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
Adobe’s New Photoshop AI Is Editing On Steroids
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/
New Teams Is Faster & Takes Less Memory
Latest News
/
October 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OOps! Sonos Panics, After Top Director Quits To Join Arch Rvial Amazon
Latest News
/
October 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos has been dealt a major blow after one of the most respected technology product gurus in the industry and...
Read More