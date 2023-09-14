HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 14 Sep 2023

New iPhone watch straps have been revealed with leading fashion brand Hermès dropping leather in favour of new materials, which were revealed during the recent iPhone 15 launch.

Earlier this week, Hermès started to remove leather straps for iPhones from their sites. Now it’s been revealed why, with the introduction of new woven, knitted, and “sporty molded rubber” bands for the Apple Watch.

Among the new range for Apple’s Ultra 2 are:

  • Trail Loop bands (green/gray, black/blue).

  • Alpine Loop bands (blue, indigo, olive).

  • Ocean Band straps (blue and orange colourways).

For the 9th generation watches, there are:

  • FineWoven Magnetic Link & Modern Buckle bands.

  • Nike bands.

  • Hermès bands.

The Ultra 2 and 9th generation watches are available now for pre order, and are expected to appear in-store starting September 22nd.



