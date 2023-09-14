HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Says You're Dead to Me To Discontinued Products

Apple Says You’re Dead to Me To Discontinued Products

By | 14 Sep 2023

After their anticipated launch, Apple shelved several products including the iPhone 13 Mini, MagSafe Duo, Lightning AirPods Pro, and MagSafe Battery Pack.

It’s time to say goodbye to these products, but first, here are some reasons why they’ve been discontinued.

The iPhone 13 Mini was meant to be a baby version of the iPhone 13 era of hardware, but the 13 Mini was not successful, and now, after only a year on the market, it’s no more.

Predictably, the MagSafe Duo charger with its Lightning port was axed during Apple’s move to USB-C. Also, not a surmise.

For the Lightning AirPods Pro, it’s similar to Apple’s move to discontinue the MagSafe Duo because they are Lightning-based, making the product not make sense to the business anymore.

Another casualty of the Lightning shelving was the MagSafe Battery Pack. It came down to being Lightning-based, and with the changes of rolling out USB-C Apple products, the tech company eliminated the pack, which has significantly affected its entire lineup.

USB-C is in while Lightning is out, for now, anyway.



