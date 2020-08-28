Telstra appears to have a major password problem with thousands of their customers unable to access their emails or in some cases Wi Fi network without resetting a password.

ChannelNews has been told that there are major problems with a Telstra password database.

One Telstra customer claimed that when he asked Telstra support whether Telstra had been hacked the support person refused to confirm or deny his question.

One Telstra customer from NSW wrote on the Telstra support page ‘I have recently set up my mums emails as she could no longer get in online to view them, so i had fixed it using Mozilla Thunderbird app and was working perfectly, now she tells me she is unable to read her emails as it now says

“cannot get mail the username or password for bigpond.net.au is incorrect” She is also unable to check the emails on her iPhone either now’.

Another wrote ‘Both my iPhone and iPad have been working successfully, connecting to BigPond Wi-Fi at home. All of a sudden, the Wi-Fi is asking for the password and when I enter the password it says it’s not recognised. My computer and other devices are working fine.

One Mosman NSW, resident told ChannelNews that when he contacted Telstra support, he was told that thousands of Telstra customers were calling support and that Telstra support staff were “jack” of the problem.

He said “I use a Telstra email address when I tried to use my email service, I got a message claiming that my password was wrong. I contacted support and they told me to set a new password. This worked until I went to use my emails again and the same problem emerged. I have reset my password three times now”.

We have asked Telstra for a comment.