Microsoft, who was cuddling up to Samsung to get access to their Galaxy smartphones for their Office 365 and gaming apps, appear to have a different perception about Samsung TVs after choosing archrival LG’s TVs to spruik their new gaming console.

Instead of recommending Samsung’s QLED TVs Microsoft has jumped to the other side and is recommending LG’s OLED TV technology with some observers claiming that “It’s strange” for Microsoft to take sides like this with questions being raised as to whether there has been a falling out between Samsung and Microsoft.

The new Xbox Series X supports the competing HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR standards, instead of picking a side and running with it – or shrugging and limiting HDR output to simple HDR10 like the PS5 Microsoft has jumped into bed with a standard that Samsung is not supporting.

The move has seen LG position itself as “the official” TV brand of the Xbox, a relationship that some claim LG is paying for.

LG OLED TVs are being built with gamers in mind.

They all support Dolby Vision, which has arguably been better received than rival HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and come with four HDMI 2.1 ports while most TVs limit you to one.

HDMI 2.1 comes with a bunch of gamer-friendly features that you will want to take advantage of. Not only do they support 4K and HDR, they also come with support for auto-low latency mode, which significantly lowers input lag, and Variable Refresh Rate that adapts your screen to a game’s refresh rate in order to increase smoothness and reduce screen tearing.

It will be interesting to see what is built into the new 2021 Samsung TV range as the PS5 is owned by Sony and LG is now in bed with LG.