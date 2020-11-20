HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > David Jones Still In A Dark Place As Profits Evaporate

David Jones Still In A Dark Place As Profits Evaporate

By | 20 Nov 2020
, ,

As retailers Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi report record sales and Wesfarmers stores surge, David Jones has gone in the opposite direction with sales slumping 11.7%  for the first 20 weeks of the year.

David Jones Victorian store sales crashed over 76% with the only light at the end of what appears to be a bleak tunnel for the retailer was a lift in online sales which did nothing for the retailer’s bottom line.

June-half losses blew out to $53 million as sales fell 17.2 per cent, plunging as much as 36 per cent in March and April, online sales doubled.

Two of the best performing categories was homeware and appliances.

Woolworths Holdings said inventory levels remained well managed, assisted by the shift to online across all businesses, but the pandemic continued to disrupt supply chains locally and globally, which it was monitoring carefully.

“The 12-week lockdown in the state of Victoria negatively impacted sales growth for the current period,” the group said in a statement to the South African Stock Exchange late on Thursday.

“This was partially offset by the ongoing shift to online, which continued its growth momentum.”

Excluding the Victorian stores – which traded 76 per cent lower on the prior period – the department store grew sales by 6.7 per cent. The shift to online contributed 19.6 per cent to total sales over the period.

This wasn’t enough to turn around continued falling sales at the department store and Victoria’s ills, with David Jones posting that sales declined by 11.7 per cent for the 20 weeks to November 15 and by 14.6 per cent in comparable store sales.

In September, Woolworths Holdings posted its full-year results for 2020, which showed David Jones had slumped to a loss of $33m from a profit of $37m in 2019. Revenue for David Jones in fiscal 2020 was down 6.4 per cent to $2.064bn.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings, Officeworks And Catch Fuel Wesfarmers COVID Success
JB Hi-Fi Launch New Ffalcon TV Range With Stan On Remote
Harvey Norman Directors Take Big Hit As Retailer Named & Shamed
Harvey Norman Warns It Won’t Have PS5 In-Store, Online Only For Thursday Release
CE & Appliance Industry Backed By ACCC Over Rising Port Costs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Integra Walks From Amber, Will Onkyo Be Next?
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
November 20, 2020
/
Shareholders Approve Controversial $110m Bonus For Kogan Bosses
Kogan Latest News
/
November 20, 2020
/
REVIEW: Liquid Ears Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Affordable and Does The Job Just Fine
Headphones Latest News Latest Reviews
/
November 20, 2020
/
Leaks Suggest Samsung Is Developing Cheap Galaxy Z Flip
Latest News Samsung
/
November 20, 2020
/
LG Inks Deal With Microsoft For New Xbox Series X
Latest News LG Microsoft
/
November 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Integra Walks From Amber, Will Onkyo Be Next?
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
November 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Share listed distributor Amber Technology has lost the rights to the Integra brand with Control 4 taking over distribution in...
Read More