Has Former JB Hi Fi Boss Already Got A Problem?

By | 30 Apr 2021

Former JB Hi Fi boss Richard Murray appears to already have challenges in his new role wehere he is said to be in a position to pocket $42M over the next five years.

Apart from an uncompromising boss in Solomon Lew who prefers to pocket JobKeeper money despite pocketing tens of millions in profits, (Murray took none at JB Hi Fi) he appears to already be at odds when it comes to retail industry representation.

Premier netted more than $15 million from the subsidy program in the six months to January, even as the company posted an 89 per cent lift in profits.

Murray who some in the Liberal Party claim has major political aspirations, has been an active member of the Australian Retailers Association peak body over the past five years and was against taking JobKeeper despite his retail stores closing.

He currently serves as the chair of the ARA’s chief executive’s advisory committee.

According to News Corp, he is also understood to have played a key role in appointing former David Jones chief executive Paul Zahra to lead the organisation.

But there’s one problem.

Premier Investments has remained steadfastly outside the tent, refusing to join the peak body. “Not his style,” one industry boss remarked of Lew.

Observers claim it will be interesting to see how Murray handles the first diplomatic hurdle in his new role at Premier.

When contacted on Thursday, one ARA source said they anticipated Premier would soon come into the fold.

Currently Murray is on gardening leave until October

P. And Lew has been unequivocal the group will keep the cash, arguing to pay staff in the event of “any further … snap Covid-19 lockdowns”. Question is, will Murray feel the same way?

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
