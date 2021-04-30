LG Electronics have announced pricing, availability and other details for its 2021 range, which includes OLED, NanoCell and 4K UHD TVs, with a range of screen sizes from, 48 to 83-inch OLED TVs and 86-inch NanoCell and 4K UHD TVs.

There is also a 88-inch LG SIGNATURE Z1 8K OLED TV for those serious about their home entertainment.

From the official presser: “The 2021 LG OLED TVs (series Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1) create vivid life-like images through millions of pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering a realistic viewing experience without the restrictions of backlight technology. In addition, the slim designs of LG OLED TVs complement a range of interior décors.”

All the G1 Gallery Series feature new OLED evo technology, which LG explains will deliver “brighter images on screen, resulting in clear, realistic images with life-like details.”

The NanoCell TVs employ “nanoparticles to filter out colour impurities” which moves closer to the goal of lifelike images.

Soundwise, all the 2021 range offer immersive and flexible audio options, with support for Dolby Atmos, Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, and the new FILMMAKER Mode.

Like the ‘LG AI Picture Pro’ which adds three-dimensional depth to visual elements, the ‘AI Sound Pro’ mixes two-channel audio to virtual 5.1.2 channel surround sound, with Auto Volume Levelling, which keeps sound level consistent, in relation to each other.

One feature that will impress most Aussies is Sports Alert, which gives notifications for Premier League, NBA and NFL games on free-to-air TV providing match times, scores and more – offering rolling updates.

The OLED models feature the company’s new α9 (Alpha) Gen4 AI processor.

“Integrating deep learning, the upgraded processor boosts upscaling performance to make content look sharp and detailed on the new TV models’ high-resolution screens,” tLG explains.

“The α9 Gen4 AI processer further optimises visual output, making precise adjustments in accordance with the amount of light in each scene, the genre of content playing and ambient conditions in the viewing environment.”

The webOS 6.0 smart TV platform mirrors a smartphone design, with fast access to apps, with recommendations based on what else the user watches.

“We’re excited about our range of TVs at LG Electronics this year,” Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia, said. “With intelligent upgrades, a great range of sizes, premium designs and even better picture quality, our new range of TVs continues to transform the way Australians enjoy their favourite content.

“LG OLED technology has offered consumer’s premium, cinema-like viewing experiences in the home since 2013. In 2021 we are making OLED even more accessible to Australians. This roll-out is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come for Australians looking to upgrade their home entertainment this year. We will announce more soon.”

These TVs will roll out over the next few weeks. The price guide is below