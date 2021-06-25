HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Harvey Norman To Sell 140″ OLED Display For Sub $900

By | 25 Jun 2021
Harvey Norman is set to sell a 140″ OLED Display that is set to sell for sub $900, but there is a catch.

The only problem is that to get the benefits of the 140″ you will need the all new TCL NXTwear G glasses and a mobile phone or tablet.

Invented by the world’s second biggest TV supplier the TCL Display is delivered by a pair of glasses with two 1080p mini OLED screens on the inside.

This isn’t a virtual reality headset, it’s a whole new way to watch a movie or a live sport event on Foxtel and the good news is the 140″ display can be viewed lying down or sitting up without the content being compromised.

The glasses require a wired connection to a device that’s equipped with USB-C video out.

TCL says they produce the effect of viewing a 140-inch display from four meters away, with a density of 49 pixels per degree. They’re also capable of displaying 3D content.

Harvey Norman has not said which department will sell the new TCL product, mobile or TV.

In the US the company who is also rolling out new 5G smartphones in July is working with an unnamed content subscription partner to deliver their new product which has been in development for several years as part of a bundle deal with a 5G-enabled phone.

