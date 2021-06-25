HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Connects Homes To 5G

TCL Connects Homes To 5G

By | 25 Jun 2021
,

TCL is rolling out a new outdoor 5G CPE as part of its “5G For All” initiative, designed to provide home 5G internet coverage in areas with few base stations.

The TCL Linkhub 5G outdoor CPE is built with integrated high-gain antennas to pick up the best 5G signals, and is pole or wall-mountable with an IP67 water and dustproofing rating; it also features lightning protection, and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 55°C. The device will connect to standard routers via ethernet cable.

According to Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Communication, the device is part of TCL’s plan to expand 5G connectivity.

“We’ve been working on technologies that address every link in the 5G chain since 2015, when we first demonstrated a 5G end-to-end solution. Our goal is to deliver 5G for all, so that each of us can enjoy fastest connectivity,” he said.

TCL has also released a 4G outdoor CPE, and will soon unveil a high-speed indoor 4G and 5G router.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
New TCL Children’s Smartwatch Coming This Year
TCL Pushes Multi-Screen Experience Across Devices
TCL Unveils Two New Alcatel 1 Smartphones
Samsung Unveils Three New 5G Chips And An Antenna Radio
5G Smartphone Shipments To Overtake 4G In 2022
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New TCL Children’s Smartwatch Coming This Year
Latest News TCL
/
June 25, 2021
/
TCL Pushes Multi-Screen Experience Across Devices
Latest News MWC 2021 TCL
/
June 25, 2021
/
Harvey Norman To Sell 140″ OLED Display For Sub $900
Latest News TCL
/
June 25, 2021
/
TCL Unveils Two New Alcatel 1 Smartphones
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
June 24, 2021
/
Huge Stateside Expansion Boosts Afterpay
Finance Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New TCL Children’s Smartwatch Coming This Year
Latest News TCL
/
June 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A new kid-focused smartwatch will launch later this year from TCL. The Movetime Family Watch 2 includes a camera as...
Read More