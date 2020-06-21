HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Harvey Norman Flogging LG, Samsung Clothing Sanitiser, That Brands Claim Kills 99.9% Of Viruses

Harvey Norman Flogging LG, Samsung Clothing Sanitiser, That Brands Claim Kills 99.9% Of Viruses

By | 21 Jun 2020
, ,

LG were first with their sanitising clothes appliance, now Samsung is flogging their Air Dresser as a COVID-19 sanitiser.

The only problem is that Australian appliance retailers have been reluctant to range either the LG or Samsung sanitiser appliance in the past.

ChannelNews first saw the LG Tromm Styler at CES 2017 and we were impressed as it not only sanitised clothing, making them smell fresher the next time one wore them it also had a trouser press built into the door.

Today after three years of pitching the product Harvey Norman is now selling the LG Styler and the Samsung Air Dresser for $2,999.

LG claims that its Tromm Styler, a clothes care appliance, can kill over 99.9 percent of the virus found in face masks when using its disinfection cycle, citing research by Chonnam National University.

The research team tested KF94, and cotton masks, and found that LG’s steam closet system can remove viruses, like influenza A, adenovirus, herpes, as well as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, a type of coronavirus that is different from COVID-19, according to the company.

LG said KF94 mask’s filtering function remains intact even after running the sanitization cycle three times, citing test results from the Korea Apparel Testing and Research Institute.

Now Samsung is set to ramp up their offering, the Korean Company claims their latest Air Dresser garment care appliance, can eliminate 99.9 percent of germs found in KF94 and N95 masks.

Following the novel coronavirus outbreaks this year, Samsung and LG have been also emphasizing sanitization features in their home appliance products.

LG has been advertising overseas its latest STEAM ThinQ dryer that use its “TrueSteam” technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens.

Samsung said its Grande AI dryer comes with better hygiene features to deal with dust, water residue and rust.

With both these devices there are two options, steam or vapour sanitisation.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
LG ‘Styler’ Dry Clean System Lands In Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is TCL, Sony, Panasonic Deal A Threat To LG, OLED Dominance
4K TV 8K TV Display
/
June 21, 2020
/
Retail Trade Makes A Major Recovery, Up A Record 16.3%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 19, 2020
/
Over 12.7 Million Australians Now Use Music Streaming Services
Latest News Music Streaming Spotify
/
June 19, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS:Australia Cyber Attacked, As Optus & TPG Cuddle Up To Chinese Government Linked Companies
Breaking News Latest News
/
June 19, 2020
/
Nintendo Unveils New Series Of Pokémon Games
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is TCL, Sony, Panasonic Deal A Threat To LG, OLED Dominance
4K TV 8K TV Display
/
June 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Weeks after Panasonic pulled out of the Australian TV market and as Sony struggles to supply retailers with TV’s Chinese...
Read More