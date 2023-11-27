After stalling in the opinion polls at fourth place, Foxconn’s billionaire founder Terry Gou has quit his political ambitions for now, has left the presidential campaign in Taiwan and resume his leadership at his manufacturing tech company.

Sources say that those who work at the major Apple supplier and iPhone manufacturer are relieved to have Gou back to steer the Foxconn ship.

Gou shared that he is optimistic that an opposition candidate might beat the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in January’s election, who he has gone on record as blaming for bringing Taiwan to the brink of war, according to a statement.

During his campaign, Gou’s political ambitions faced several barriers, such as when he was under suspicion from the country when it was found his campaign allegedly offered cash payments in exchange for signatures. There was also unease that the company could be vulnerable to pressure from China if he succeeded.

Gou did not share who he would endorse: Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan’s largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), or former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the much smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Both opponents are competing against the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te.