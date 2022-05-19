HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Russia Files For Bankruptcy

Google Russia Files For Bankruptcy

By | 19 May 2022

Google’s Russian business is filing for bankruptcy, the first major tech company to do so in the region.

The Russian subsidiary made A$3 billion in 2021, employing over 100 workers.

The seizure of its bank accounts, the March suspension of ad sales in the country, and a fine of 7.2 billion roubles (A$140.5 million) for failing to take down material Russia deemed illegal have all lead to the end for the Russian arm.

“The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” a Google spokesperson. “Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy.”

A note posted to Russia’s official financial registry, reads:

“Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfill its monetary obligations, demands to pay severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed period.”

Google’s free services will remain available in the country.

“People in Russia rely on our services to access quality information and we’ll continue to keep free services such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play available,” a Google spokesperson explained.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Backflips On Charging For G Suite Legacy
Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform
Aussie TV Networks Want Protection From Meta, Google
Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Google Makes Android Auto Split-Screen
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
iPhone 14 Release Date Leaked
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Acer Announce New Laptops For 2022
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Twitter Will Hold Musk To $63B Sale
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Shipping To Aus Expensive, Slow Until 2023: Toll CEO
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
JBL Reflect Flow Pro earbuds are designed for movement, for knocking about a bit while you exercise. The box shows...
Read More