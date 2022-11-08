New research shows that Google dominates the Australian market for smart speakers, with over half of connected speakers using Google’s smart home hub.

This is according to research from Telsyte, who estimates that 30 per cent of Australian homes will be using a smart speaker by the end of 2022.

A total of 1.9 million smart speakers is expected to be sold in 2022 alone, with Google, Amazon and Apple making up more than 80 per cent of total sales.

Google leads the charge, with 54 per cent of sales, with Amazon commanding a quarter of all sales.

Apple holds a modest 6 per cent.

“While Google remains the leader in the smart speaker market, Amazon is fast catching up by bundling with other devices and services in the Amazon family,” Telsyte notes.

“Despite product price rises due to inflation and shortages in 2022, consumers are now more likely to choose the ‘smart’ option due to better product availability and lower price premiums” Telsyte senior analyst Alvin Lee says.