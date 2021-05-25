Google has rolled out a new photo management tool ahead of storage limits set to hit Google Photos next week.

From Tuesday June 1, new photos and videos backed up to Google Photos will count towards the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Drive account. Any photos backed up in High quality before this date will not count towards the limit.

Andy Abramson, Director, Product Management, Google Photos, says that customers will receive an email when their storage approaches 15GB.

“We estimate that more than 80 percent of you should still be able to store roughly three more years of memories in High quality with your free 15GB of storage.

“If you don’t see an estimate, you may not have uploaded many photos and videos to Google Photos, you may be close to your storage limit (making it difficult to predict how many months your remaining storage will last) or your account is provided through work, school, family or another group,” he said.

To help customers manage their photos ahead of the change, Google is launching a tool that will highlight photos users may not want to keep.

“The storage management tool surfaces photos or videos you might want to delete — like blurry photos, screenshots and large videos — so you can get the most out of your storage. You can also purchase more storage through Google One where available,” he said.

Google Photos is also renaming its “High Quality” storage tier to “Storage Saver”. Uncompressed files will still be listed as “Original”.

Google One memberships start at $2.49 AUD per month, or $24.99 per year, for 100GB of storage.