HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones

Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones

By | 29 Sep 2020
, , ,

Noise cancellation for the Google Meet video conferencing platform is set to roll-out to Android and iOS soon – initially exclusive to G Suite Enterprise or G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. It comes after Google launched the feature for web users in June.

The technical feature has reported impressive results (demo below at 1:50) and is designed to minimise background call noise such as a clicking keyboard or barking pets for Meet calls.

According to Google’s G Suite Updates blog, noise cancellation is off by default on mobile phones, but can be triggered in settings.

Further information on how to set-up is available via Google’s website here, with the feature rolling-out from today.

The news comes as video conferencing demands further boom during the coronavirus pandemic, with Google seeking to snare market share away from Zoom.

Tech companies such as Twitter and Atlassian have have already expanded the terms of their remote working policy, with commentators expecting sustained preference for virtual meetings well after the COVID19 crisis.

[Google Meet Blog]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
Digital Platforms Code Tipped For Year End Amid Google Fuss
LG Debut Voice-Controlled Massage Chair Amid Home Health Boom
Google Takes On Apple Over Third-Party App Stores
Retailers Sell New Chromecast Before Official Reveal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
4K TV Amazon Connected Home
/
September 29, 2020
/
Foxtel Publicity Director Departs Amid “Difficult Changes”
Content Foxtel Industry
/
September 29, 2020
/
Apple-Epic Battle Should Be Heard By Jury, Says Judge
Apple Gaming iPhone
/
September 29, 2020
/
McAfee Makes A Comeback With IPO
Industry Latest News
/
September 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia appeared to briefly tease its Android 11 update roadmap on Twitter in a now-deleted post, laying out plans to...
Read More