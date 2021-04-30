HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Google Look To Slow Zoom By Pre-Installing Meet and Chat On Chrome Devices

By | 30 Apr 2021
During the pandemic, Zoom hit that rarefied level of ubiquity when it became a verb, as well as the world’s most popular way to connect, for business or pleasure.

Google’s apps for video calling and messaging, Google Chat and Google Meet, also received a bump, but Google are hoping to become the default way to connect, by preinstalling them onto all Chrome OS devices.

The company was clearly eyeing off this space when it started folding ‘Hangouts’ into Google Chat, by removing it from the paid Workspace subscription, and making it a free offering.

Google Meet and Google Chat will be default web apps on Chrome OS, which will guarantee speedier performance than the current Android apps, which can be installed onto Chromebooks and Android OS.

 

