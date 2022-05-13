Google have announced that they are implementing several new features that will improve the quality and efficiency of photo and video capture via third-party apps on Android phones.

Google’s Camera2 API, alongside the CameraX Jetpack library allow for third-party apps to use the entirety of an android device’s camera module, but only for photos. At their 2022 I/O developer conference, Google confirmed that Video Capture would be included in the Camera X Jetpack library. As a result, apps such as Instagram will now be able to use wide-angle and other fitted sensors for video, provided your device supports the updated CameraX module.

The most notable update is HDR support for both in-camera apps and the CameraX library with Android 13, meaning that your capture will no longer be plagued by the dreaded third-party compression that occurs with Instagram and other applications.

This will require a device that supports HLG10 HDR and have 10-bit camera capture, meaning only high-end devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will benefit from the change for now.

Other upgrades include CameraX Vendor Extensions that allow all android devices to make use of portrait and night modes and Android 13 improving the preview experiences.