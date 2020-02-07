HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Google Hits Back At Sonos As CEO Takes To His Soapbox

Google Hits Back At Sonos As CEO Takes To His Soapbox

By | 7 Feb 2020
, , , , , ,

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is back on his soap box this time he is trying to defend why he chose to sue Google however he has not explained why the Company decided to try to nobble loyal customers by trying to cut off their speakers in an effort to get them to buy a new Sonos speaker.

Prior to the debacle that saw the US sound Company back down after 48 hours, the Company was on track delivering an increase in sales.

Their latest financials reveal that the Company increased revenue from US$496 Million to $562 during the peak end of year period. The Company sold 2.9 million units in the period.

It’s not known what impact their recent backflip that saw loyal customers venting their anger with the Company on social media will have on the current quarter. Spence said that overall the amount of money being spent on audio equipment was falling.

“IKEA products really helped in terms of driving a record number of new homes that we were able to get into,” Chief Executive Patrick Spence told MarketWatch.

The company has forecast US $1.365 billion to $1.4 billion in revenue.

Some analysts are tipping that Sonos is setting themselves up to be sold like the way that Fitbit was able to attract a takeover offer from Google.

ChannelNews understands that the audio manufacturer could be hit by the Coronavirus due to the bulk of their products being manufactured in China.

The Company has started manufacturing in Malaysia with an expectation that it will be fully operational there by the end of the year.

Spence said that he expects the coronavirus to have “minimal impact” on Sonos’s business, he said, but he added that the company is monitoring the situation.

Spence has not elaborated on the Company’s decision to end software updates for some older speaker models, a move that would also mean that customers with both older and newer models wouldn’t get updates to their newer models either if those were connected to the same system.

The company has admitted it didn’t communicate the policy effectively or explain why consumers should invest in a proprietary sound system when competitors are delivering superior 24-bit sound systems using Google and Amazon voice activated systems.

Defending the speaker maker’s decision to sue Google over patent infringement. Spence said, “I’m not going to sit back and let people take what we invented and just copy it,” Spence told CNBC.

He said that the Companies decision to sue Google over patent infringement was born of necessity. Google has said that they have done “nothing wrong”.

Google said “Sonos ″has made misleading statements about our history of working together. Our technology and devices were designed independently.”

Sonos sued Google in early January for patent infringement, arguing the search engine giant used technology developed by Sonos that allows smart speakers to wirelessly play music across different rooms.

In particular, the lawsuit claims Google obtained knowledge of Sonos technology in 2013, when the two companies collaborated to bring Google’s streaming music service to Sonos speakers.

Sonos claims that two years later in 2015, Google began wilfully infringing Sonos’s patents when it launched its first wireless multi-room audio product, Chromecast Audio,” claims the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles.

In a statement in January, Google disputed the allegations, saying that “over the years, we have had numerous ongoing conversations with Sonos about both companies’ IP rights and we are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith.”

The Sonos CEO said he wasn’t concerned about how a long-running lawsuit might impact the company’s balance sheet or any of its existing partnerships with Google and other players.

“We’re strong financially. We’re innovating and executing very, very well,” said Spence. “But I’m not going to sit back and let people take what we invented and just copy it. That’s why we’ve invested in patents.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Google Blunders, Sends Private Videos Stored On Google Photos To Strangers
Next-Gen Suunto Smartwatch With Wear OS Hits Oz Shores
Google, YouTube Revenues Revealed
Google’s Smart Glasses Now Available
Chipmaker Giant Nvidia Enters Competitive Game Streaming Services
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple iOS 13.4 Beta Allows You To Unlock Your Car From Your Phone
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
Qualcomm Plays Down Expectations For Sales Growth, Despite 5G Rollout
Finance Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
Netflix Not Sweating Over Disney Plus, Analysts See Low Risk
Content Disney+ Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Sales Sees Popular Games With Huge Discounts
Content Industry JB Hi-Fi
/
February 6, 2020
/
$15 Billion TPG-Vodafone Merger Ruling Due ACCC Sweat On Ruling
Acquirement Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple iOS 13.4 Beta Allows You To Unlock Your Car From Your Phone
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The popular function that enables owners to unlock their cars through apps on their smartphones is becoming increasingly popular amongst...
Read More