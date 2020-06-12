Telstra’s Former Boss Stuart Lee Lost To Us – Tributes Flow

SYDNEY: Telstra CEO Andy Penn has led tributes to Stuart Lee, pictured, a retired 45-year veteran of the telco who passed away on Wednesday.

Penn said Telstra had lost one of its stalwarts and Australia one of its telecommunication industry giants.

“Stuart was a leader, a friend and mentor to many and I count myself as one who benefited from his wise counsel, support and keen business sense,” Penn said.

Lee would be “well remembered for his huge intellect and deep care for people, progress, Telstra and telecommunications in Australia,” Penn added.