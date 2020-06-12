HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Telstra’s Former Boss Stuart Lee Lost To Us – Tributes Flow

Telstra’s Former Boss Stuart Lee Lost To Us – Tributes Flow

By | 12 Jun 2020
, , , ,

SYDNEY: Telstra CEO Andy Penn has led tributes to Stuart Lee, pictured, a retired 45-year veteran of the telco who passed away on Wednesday.

Penn said Telstra had lost one of its stalwarts and Australia one of its telecommunication industry giants.

“Stuart was a leader, a friend and mentor to many and I count myself as one who benefited from his wise counsel, support and keen business sense,” Penn said.

Lee would be “well remembered for his huge intellect and deep care for people, progress, Telstra and telecommunications in Australia,” Penn added.

Stuart retired from Telstra in November 2016 after 45 years of continuous service. His career spanned 20 different roles, starting as a cadet engineer and finishing as group executive.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Telstra’s Belong Heads For Full Digital Support Model
Telstra Loses Asia-Pac Exec.
NBN Co Urged To Bring Telstra Fibre Into Mix
Optus Q4 Revenue Down 9% Amid COVID19 & Price Competition
Two-City Start For Telstra’s New 5G Portable Gadget
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Apple & Zoom Bow Down To Communist China
Apple Brands Industry
/
June 12, 2020
/
Gerry Harvey, Last Week He Was Flogging Wagyu Beef, This Week It’s Cucumbers For School Kids
Harvey Norman Industry Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Amazon Australia’s Online Alcohol Store To Rival BWS & Liquorland
Amazon Latest News Retailers
/
June 12, 2020
/
ACCC Updates Safety Standards For Projectile Toys
ACCC Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Ski lodge owners in Thredbo are seething over the handling of ticket allocation for the 2020 ski season with several...
Read More