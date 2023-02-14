There’s been talk of USB-C coming to the iPhone for years, and it’s finally coming true – but Apple fans won’t get all the benefits. Plus, if you’re keen for the refreshed M3 iMac, you’ll be waiting until late 2023 or early 2024.

After using a USB-C instead of their Lightning in Macbook and iPad models, Apple are finally bringing it to their phones – but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to use any compatible accessory or product with your iPhone, with news the latest iOS update encrypts USB-C on iPads and Macs.

This fits in with recent rumours suggesting the USB-C port and charging cables on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. Adding credence to this, tech staff at FiiO confirm the latest iOS system has encrypted the USB-C port of their devices, which causes restrictions for non-certified accessories.

They advise not updating the device software just yet. In the future, they say, only certified accessories will have full access to the USB-C port, which could cause problems for non-certified accessories trying to work with the latest iPhones, allowing Apple control of what will and won’t work with their devices.

There is also the belief the USB-C port for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still be limited to USB 2.0 speeds, the same as the Lightning, though the iPhone 15 Pro series would be boosted.

In another case of Apple not giving the public all they want, the new version of the iMac, the M3 with boosted chipset, is going to take longer to hit stores than anticipated.

There’s even speculation the company may skip the M2 generation of chips altogether.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, “I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation,” and those chips, “won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year.”

Still, the M3 is expected to be made through a 3-nanometer process, an upgrade over the present 5nm process. This should bring better power and efficiency – when it eventually arrives…