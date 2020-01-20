Glorious PC Gaming Unravels New Customisable Mouse

Glorious PC Gaming has announced a new affordable, honeycomb designed and customisable mouse – the Model D.

The mouse is incredible light – weighing just 68 grams – and still remains ultra-durable, according to the company, selling for only $49.99 or $59.99, depending on what finish you want.

‘It is designed with comfort, speed and control in mind,’ Glorious PC Gaming said.

The honeycomb design ensures lightness, which is also enhanced by the thinner, lighter and more flexible cord – also giving the Model D an almost wireless feel.

It also features the company’s G-Skates feet, which are said to glide over the mouse pad ‘like blades on ice.’ Even more control is placed with the customers, by enabling them to choose what size blades they want, suited to their personal taste.

Additionally, other features include high-durability Omron switches, a clickable scroll wheel, a DPI switcher with an indicator that can be set to any color and value and a Pixart 3360 sensor that offers a 1,000Hz polling rate, tracks up to 12,000 DPI and less than 0.7mm lift-off distance.

These features are usually only available in high-end mice. There are also plenty of lights to keep RGB fans impressed.

Previous gaming devices from Glorious PC Gaming includes the Glorious Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the Glorious Model O mouse.

The Model D is available in black or white, with soft and matte or bright and reflected finishes.