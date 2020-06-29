Apple Embraces Encrypted DNS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is implementing support for encrypted domain name systems (DNS) in iOS and macOS, setting up one more hurdle for snoopers, including law enforcement agencies, to jump over if they want to access iPhones.

Apple made the announcement that its platforms would natively support encrypted DNS at its 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference, the but the issue was overshadowed by other software issues.

Encrypted DNS, as its name suggests, encrypts queries relating to domain name systems to shield them from snoops and meddlers.