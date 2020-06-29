HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple Embraces Encrypted DNS

Apple Embraces Encrypted DNS

By | 29 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is implementing support for encrypted domain name systems (DNS) in iOS and macOS, setting up one more hurdle for snoopers, including law enforcement agencies, to jump over if they want to access iPhones.

Apple made the announcement that its platforms would natively support encrypted DNS at its 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference, the but the issue was overshadowed by other software issues.

Encrypted DNS, as its name suggests, encrypts queries relating to domain name systems to shield them from snoops and meddlers. 

The encryption will be supported on macOS 11, iOS 14, and Mac Catalyst framework. Similar systems have been tested by Google, Microsoft and Firefox for their software.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Department Of Justice Probing Apple’s ‘Unfair’ App Payments System
Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch
COMMENT:Sonos Is Unravelling, Is It Time To Move Back To A Distribution Model
Aussies Receive Google Play Music To YouTube Music Transfers
Microsoft’s Smith Weighs In To Apple App Store Debate
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:TCL Delivers Record Revenues & Profits Following JB Hi Fi TV Deal
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
June 29, 2020
/
COVID-19 Recovery: 90% Of Australians Are Shopping At Stores Again
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 29, 2020
/
Asia-Pacific Expected To Return To Growth Of 6.9% In 2021
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 29, 2020
/
Klipsch Launch Bold Alternative To Soundbars – The Fives
24Bit Media Players Klipsch Latest News
/
June 29, 2020
/
70-80% Shoppers Research Online Before Buying In Store
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:TCL Delivers Record Revenues & Profits Following JB Hi Fi TV Deal
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
June 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL Electronics the world’s second largest TV brand behind Samsung has reported a massive jump in both revenue and profits...
Read More