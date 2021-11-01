Depending on who you get your information from, Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S22 is set for a flagship series launch event in early February 2022, with pre-orders going live in the second week of that month.

There’s also speculation it could launch as soon as January. However, given the global chip shortage across the industry as a whole, that earlier date is looking highly unlikely.

A different likelihood behind a delayed release is for Samsung to direct more attention to the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition), which was previously set for release in November 2021 but is believed to be held back until January.

Still, the evolved S22 Ultra appears to be worth waiting for, with an upgraded 108MP camera in a P-shaped design.

With Samsung partnering with camera maker Olympus, it’s expected there will be better colour science and image processing.